SASKATOON -- Brennen Miles didn’t let a blizzard stop him from casting his ballot in the 2020 Saskatoon civic election.

He headed out onto the streets with his snowmobile and made it to the Briarwood Community Centre polling station.

“I’ve been driving all over the city since 2 a.m.,” Miles told CTV News.

He’s been assisting drivers who were stuck in the snow all night.

Miles said while a city bylaw prohibits snowmobiles on the streets, he thought the circumstances are unique enough to allow it.

Once the city crews start clearing the roadways, Miles said he will have to park the sled.

This is the first time he’s been able to take his sled out in the city.

Officials struggled to get polling stations up and running at 8 a.m., the scheduled start time. However, by 11 a.m.all but two were operational, according to the city.