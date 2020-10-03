SASKATOON -- A person who was riding on Saskatoon Transit early last week has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The SHA said the individual rode on the following bus routes while likely infectious:

Sept. 21 to 22 - City bus route 65 Kensington, Saskatoon from 7:01 to 7:59 a.m.

Sept. 21 to 22 - City bus route 61 Blairmore, Saskatoon from 7:08 to 7:35 a.m.

Sept. 21 to 22 - City bus route 6 Market Mall via Preston, Saskatoon from 8:01 to 8:59 a.m.

Public health officials are advising anyone who took those bus routes on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days or immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 if they have or had symptoms of COVID-19.

The City of Saskatoon, who runs Saskatoon Transit, sent out a statement Saturday afternoon confirming the positive case.

It said the individual was wearing a mask while on the bus, but cannot disclose any further information in order to protect the person’s privacy.

The SHA will conduct contact-tracing and follow up with individuals to provide them information on the next steps, according to the City.

The City said it will be contacting all bus operators on those routes and will support the SHA in their contact-tracing process as needed.

It adds that enhanced cleaning and disinfecting have taken place on the buses since the positive case was identified.

“This situation stresses the importance of the layers of protection that are in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 while using Saskatoon Transit, including mandatory use of masks,” the City said.

“This positive case reminds us that we all have a shared responsibility to limit the transmission risk of COVID-19 in our community.”

The City is reminding people to stay home if they’re feeling unwell and to take necessary precautions such as practicing good hygiene, physical distancing when possible and wearing a mask while visiting facilities and riding transit.