Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease

The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.

The tree-killing fungus was confirmed this week in an elm tree in Forest Grove, according to a city news release.

The city's parks department will immediately cut down three trees along a stretch of Central Avenue and 28 more are slated for removal to prevent the spread of the disease.

More trees could be destroyed if they test positive for the fungus, the city said.

City staff will also search for stored elm wood in the area.

This is the latest case of the disease confirmed in the city this year.

In early July, the city said the fungus was found in three elms — one located in Pleasant Hill and two others located in Sutherland.

While other urban forests in Canada have been hard hit by the disease, Saskatoon's first confirmed case wasn't discovered until 2015.

A second case was identified in 2020, in Montgomery and a third in 2021, in Leif Erickson Park in Westmount.

The fungus is carried by elm bark beetles.

To prevent its spread, the city says residents should avoid bringing elm wood into the city.

Also, elm trees shouldn't be pruned during the annual provincial ban on elm pruning from April 1 to Aug. 31.

If an elm tree appears unhealthy, the city asks residents to take a photo and complete an online form — or call its urban forest department at 306-975-2890.

The city also says elm wood should not be stored for more than a day, and all elm wood should be disposed of at the city's landfill.

Treehouses should not be built in the trees either, according to the city, because nail and screw holes can attract elm bark beetles.

Any dead or dying branches should be reported to the city or an arborist, the city says.

Saskatchewan's first case of Dutch elm disease was confirmed in 1981.