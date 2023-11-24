Saskatoon tenants brace for second winter without main heating system

Tenants of a downtown Saskatoon apartment building are bracing for a second winter without a main heating system.

The boiler at Cambridge Court Apartments, on 129 5th Avenue North, has been down since September 2022.

“The main heating system has been down for some time, due to unavailability of a custom-designed steam boiler,” the property manager, Remai Holdings II Ltd., tells CTV News in an email.

To get through last winter, electric baseboard heaters were put in each unit and gas-fired boilers were used to heat common areas.

Remai Holdings says tenants have been given rent reductions to cover the power costs of the new baseboard heaters.

The technician working on the installation says the new boiler was expected to arrive last November. The arrival date was pushed to January, then February and then March.

When it arrived in spring, one of the middle sections was damaged.

When the new replacement section was ordered, the wrong part arrived.

The technician says the age of the building is adding to the complexity of the installation.

“The most recent update from our contractor is that the main heating system will be functioning in the next couple of weeks,” Remai Holdings says.

Residents CTV News spoke with say they’re not optimistic it will be fixed anytime soon, based on past delays.