Three arrested for stealing copper wire from Sask. construction site

Turtleford RCMP arrested three men after roughly 500 metres of copper wire was stolen from a worksite in the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte last month.

According to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release, police in Turtleford received a report of the theft on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The following day, officers arrested three men in Paradise Hill, Sask., a village located about 275 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Declan Weinhandl, 22, faces charges including mischief, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Thirty-year-old Colby Riguidel from Lloydminster faces charges for mischief and theft over $5,000, and 26-year-old Austin Jezowski from Paradise Hill faces a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

This was the second time in November police in Turtleford laid charges in relation to copper wire thefts, the RCMP said.