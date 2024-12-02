SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Three arrested for stealing copper wire from Sask. construction site

    (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP) (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)
    Turtleford RCMP arrested three men after roughly 500 metres of copper wire was stolen from a worksite in the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte last month.

    According to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release, police in Turtleford received a report of the theft on Saturday, Nov. 23.

    The following day, officers arrested three men in Paradise Hill, Sask., a village located about 275 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

    Declan Weinhandl, 22, faces charges including mischief, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

    Thirty-year-old Colby Riguidel from Lloydminster faces charges for mischief and theft over $5,000, and 26-year-old Austin Jezowski from Paradise Hill faces a charge of possession of property obtained by crime.

    This was the second time in November police in Turtleford laid charges in relation to copper wire thefts, the RCMP said.

