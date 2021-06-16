SASKATON -- Grace Hubbs, 14, is showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community by sewing and selling Pride masks.

She sells all sizes including kids, toddler and adult. Hubbs has sold more than 100 Pride masks in June and has mailed orders as far as Ontario.

Hubbs says it makes her “really happy” to see people buying her creations and that the masks are a way for people to know she and others are allies.

“It’s important to me because I know lots of people who are a part of it and they all deserve the same rights and everything that anyone else has,” Hubbs told CTV News.

Her mother, Shelley, says she’s proud of her daughter.

“We’ve always been supporters in our family and we really miss the live Pride parade that we’ve always attended so it’s a lot of fun watching her sew,” Shelley said.

Due to a fire at Market Mall on June 2, Hubbs was unable to get more fabric for her masks and has had to call fabric stores in Regina and Prince Albert to have enough stock for the month.

Hubbs sells her masks for $10 on her Facebook page “Sewing by Grace.”

She plans to donate a portion of the proceeds at the end of the month to OUTSaskatoon.