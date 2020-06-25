Advertisement
Saskatoon students create virtual grad march
Published Thursday, June 25, 2020 12:47PM CST
SASKATOON -- Grade 12 students from Bishop James Mahoney high school in Saskatoon have created a virtual grad march.
The video was created by graduating students who asked fellow classmates to submit a video passing a diploma, sporting item or a musical instrument.
Students were also asked to wear their graduation dress or suit since this year’s graduation ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.