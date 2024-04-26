Saskatoon man charged after multiple robberies at commercial building

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance led to an assault and multiple robberies at a commercial building.

On Thursday at around 7 a.m., police responded to a report that a man had gained access to a secure area in a building on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue South, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release, adding that the suspect was behaving erratically and causing a disturbance.

Police said the suspect assaulted a security guard twice and stole property from several employees.

Later, he was arrested near 21st Street East and 1st Avenue South after fleeing the scene with some stolen property.

Upon his search, police recovered remaining of the stolen property.

As a result, he has been charged with assault, attempted robbery, robbery, and mischief over $5,000.