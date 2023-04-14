Saskatoon SPCA kicks off 'borrowed buddies' to socialize shelter dogs

Saskatoon’s SPCA is offering to lend out shelter dogs for outings.

The Borrowed Buddies program was announced Thursday on their Facebook page saying that people can sign up to take a dog out for an outing.

“By doing so, you'll help increase their visibility, reduce kennel stress, and build relationships with potential adopters,” the post said.

The SPCA called the program a win-win for everyone.

“You'll get to spend time with a lovable furry friend, while helping them get the exercise and socialization they need. And for our dogs, it's a chance to experience life outside of the shelter and make new human friends.”

Those interested can fill out an online application to get matched with a dog, the post said.

The SPCA started asking for offices and businesses to foster cats last month in a similar effort to socialize the animals.