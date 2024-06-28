Family of nine unharmed after Saskatoon house explosion

The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house explosion Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to 3545 Diefenbaker Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief Rob Hogan said crews saw heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

Hogan said all nine occupants were able to get out of the home without injuries.

CTV News spoke to a family member who said seven children, the father, and pregnant mother rent the home.

Lathanil Partridge, who lives across the street, heard a loud bang.

“I was just chilling in my room and I heard a loud kaboom,” Partridge said.

“I came running, crying. I was really worried about the kids.”

The street was lined with neighbours, who watched crews put out the flames.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Hogan said house explosions can be caused by natural gas, propane, or carbon monoxide.

“There’s numerous reasons. They’re pretty rare and there has to be very special conditions for it to happen,” the deputy fire chief said.

The house will likely be demolished, as a result of extensive damage.

Hogan expects to release information about the cause in the next few days.