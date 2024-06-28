Sask. youth subject to terrorism peace bond after threat investigation

A youth in Saskatchewan has been placed under terrorism peace bond following an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s National Security Enforcement Section (NSES)

The youth was arrested by Meadow Lake RCMP in March in relation to a report of “uttering threats and incitement of hatred.”

Meadow Lake RCMP then engaged the NSES, according to a release from RCMP.

RCMP said due to an ongoing investigation and out of concern for public safety, the youth entered into the terrorism peace bond contrary on June 24.

The accused youth has been released from custody and is subjected to strict release conditions.

“The RCMP’s National Security program is very concerned about youth involvement in online radicalization in the broader area of grievance-based violence. Families, communities, and law enforcement are all key stakeholders in the identification, prevention, and disengagement from violent extremism,” the RCMP release reads.

RCMP did not provide further information about the youth as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

RCMP said the criminal investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP encourages the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information related to terrorism to the National Security Information Network or police.