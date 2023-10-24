SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon wakes up to first snowfall of the season

    Saskatoon first snowfall of 2023

    Residents of Saskatoon woke up the first snowfall of fall.

    The flurries started to fall around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, leaving early-morning drivers to deal with snow-covered roads. Drivers are urged to use caution on streets following the snowfall.

    No more snow is expected through the end of the workweek, though it is cooling off considerably, with daytime highs below the freezing point.

