Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon sees overnight thunderstorm, storm warning still in effect Friday

    A thunderstorm woke up many Saskatoon residents overnight, following a severe thunderstorm warning from Environment Canada on Thursday.

    According to Environment Canada, a weak cold front moving into the province from the west created favourable conditions for a storm  capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

    These thunderstorms moved to the east or southeast through the night and early morning.

    In Waskesiu, about 228 kilometres north of Saskatoon, the powerful storm came through around 7 p.m. Locals posted photos of golf ball sized hail on a Facebook buy and sell group.

    A Waskesiu resident posted photos of hail found on the golf course on July 11, 2024. (Source: Tara Degelman / Facebook)

    Environment Canada cautions that summer storms can pose a real risk to safety.

    “Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees, and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” Environment Canada said in an advisory issued Thursday afternoon.

    Saskatoon remains under a severe thunderstorm advisory on Friday. The federal weather service warned around 8 a.m. that the risk of a severe storm, including hail, lightning and strong winds, was still possible as the weak cold front continued to move through the province.

    Saskatoon residents are advised to remain vigilant, keeping a watchful eye on weather updates and forecasts.

