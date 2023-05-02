Saskatoon scientist receives $400K for 'universal' coronavirus vaccine research
A virologist working in Saskatoon has been awarded $400,000 to develop a vaccine that would offer protection against not only COVID-19 but other viruses in the coronavirus family.
Alyson Ann Kelvin received $200,000 from both the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
In collaboration with researchers in Rwanda and Bangladesh, Kelvin is working to identify similarities between coronaviruses, including COVID-19-causing variants of concern, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus and future coronaviruses, according to a news release from the University of Saskatchewan, where Kelvin is based at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO).
"New variants continue to lengthen the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is a constant threat of other emerging coronaviruses,” Kelvin said in the news release.
“This project brings together an international team to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine that will have a global impact, especially for people in low- and middle-income countries," she said.
In addition to Kelvin's funding, another VIDO researcher, Darryl Falzarano, was awarded a $200,000 grant by the CIHR to continue his research into a novel combination adjuvant, a key vaccine ingredient that helps promote the necessary immune response.
Falzarano and his team's adjuvant boosted immune response and provided protection in the upper respiratory tract, based on preclinical research.
“This project will identify vaccine formulations that will optimize immune responses, stability, and ultimately protection,” Falzarano said.
“It will advance the commercial readiness of a promising new vaccine adjuvant and help ensure it is available for the rapid deployment of future infectious disease threats," he said.
As part of his research, Falzarano will use synchrotron technology at the university's Canadian Light Source.
The funding comes as part of a $2.7 million boost provided by CEPI and CIHR to Canadian scientists working to stop epidemic and pandemic threats, according to the University of Saskatchewan.
Both Kelvin and Falzarano also received CIHR leadership awards for their research efforts.
A VIDO-created COVID-19 vaccine is currently in the second phase of its clinical trials in Uganda with results expected this summer.
If all goes well, it will move into a third and final phase focused on proving the vaccine's effectiveness.
Another VIDO vaccine is undergoing clinical testing in Canada to serve as a booster dose, according to the research lab.
