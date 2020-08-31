Advertisement
Saskatoon school zone speed limits return Tuesday
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 10:47AM CST
SASKATOON -- School zone speed limits in Saskatoon are back in effect Tuesday.
“Getting children to and from school safely is everyone's responsibility. Please travel responsibly,” the city said in a news release.
School zones are marked around all public and private schools Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from September to June.
The speed limit is 30 kilometres per hour.
The fine for speeding in school zones starts at $170.
U-turns are restricted in school zones with fines set at $90.
The school year is set to start Sept. 8.