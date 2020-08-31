SASKATOON -- School zone speed limits in Saskatoon are back in effect Tuesday.

“Getting children to and from school safely is everyone's responsibility. Please travel responsibly,” the city said in a news release.

School zones are marked around all public and private schools Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from September to June.

The speed limit is 30 kilometres per hour.

The fine for speeding in school zones starts at $170.

U-turns are restricted in school zones with fines set at $90.

The school year is set to start Sept. 8.