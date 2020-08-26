SASKATOON -- The city's public and Catholic school divisions will be adopting "block" scheduling when classes resume Sept. 8, where students will take two classes a day.

In the Saskatoon Public Schools plan, the school year for high school students will be divided into five learning terms called "quints."

During each quint, a student will take one class in the morning and another in the afternoon, each with a duration of 159 minutes, with a staggered 10-minute break. Each quint will last 37 days.

Students will still have the option of achieving 10 credits per school year, the division says in its plan.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools is taking a similar approach in its plan, dividing the school year into blocks ranging from 30 to 44 days.

During each block, students can take up to two classes. The classes be offered during morning and afternoon periods 115 to 175 minutes long, the division says in its plan.