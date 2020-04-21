SASKATOON -- With classes still suspended due to the pandemic, Saskatoon's two school divisions have released their calendars for the 2020-21 school year.

Both Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools are each eying a pre-Labour Day, Sept. 1 start date for students.

Classes were suspended in March to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

When schools were shuttered last month, the province said students would automatically move to their next grade level and all eligible Grade 12 students would graduate.

Currently, the city's school divisions are offering students optional supplemental online learning.

Students who need to improve their final grades can do so through these optional studies, although accessing material has been a challenge for some.