No charges laid after 5-day-old child at centre of Amber Alert found safe

    Saskatchewan RCMP say the 5-day-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Thursday has been found safe and no charges will be laid at this time.

    The Amber Alert was first issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Under an hour later, it was cancelled after RCMP said they found the child safe.

    “The immediate police response and resulting AMBER Alert helped us locate the baby quickly – and ensure his safety,” Insp. Ashley St. Germaine from Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes said in a news release on Friday afternoon.

    “We are unable to provide additional details about the incident – or the child – as there is no current court process attached to it and to be mindful of the privacy of the baby,” RCMP said in the release.

    RCMP say to maintain the privacy of the victim, no further details will be provided at this time, including naming the charged male.

    In the alert issued Thursday, it was reported that the child was abducted from the health centre in Montreal Lake. However, police later clarified the baby was actually taken from a residence on Montreal Lake Cree Nation, not the health centre.

    RCMP said the man named in the Amber Alert appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning on an assault charge in relation to a recent incident on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

    According to RCMP, the victim was a woman who reported non-life-threatening injuries to police.

