'I’ve to chase roaches every night': Saskatoon tenant complains of insect in subsidized building

    James Rumball has been living at the Riversdale building on Avenue B for six years, and during that time, he says he's dealt with various infestations.

    "It's impacted me, I usually have to crawl around things. I don't like being in my apartment. I usually leave at 8:30. The mall opens at 9," Rumball shared.

    In recent months, Rumball says the problem has worsened, with roaches on every floor and mice making it up to the fourth floor.

    "When I first moved in six years ago, I had roaches. They sprayed, and it was dealt with. Now, the last six months, I've been having to chase roaches every night," Rumball explained.

    The building is owned by the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, a Crown company managed by the Ministry of Social Services. While the Saskatoon Housing Authority, which manages the building, has sprayed select apartments, Rumball says this approach hasn't resolved the problem.

    "They'll be coming back next Wednesday, but if you look at my traps, they're full. The spray works for a while, but unless all floors are done... if you have an infestation throughout the whole floor, it doesn't do any good to do it by piece. Apartment here, apartment there," he said.

    Due to the upcoming election, the Saskatoon Housing Authority is under the writ and cannot speak directly to CTV News. However, in a statement, they said a floor-by-floor inspection at Riversdale will begin on Monday, with treatment scheduled for Wednesday.

    Whether this will finally resolve the issue remains to be seen.

