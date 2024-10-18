Saskatoon police ask for help tracking down person of interest in sexual assault investigation

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help tracking down a person of interest in an ongoing aggravated and sexual assault investigation.

The investigation began early Friday morning in the 200 block of Coppermine Crescent, police said in a news release.

Police say they’re “actively” searching for 41-year-old Matthew Thomas Scoville.

“Scoville is described as being of Southeast Asian descent, bald, approximately 5’9” and 167lbs, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid jacket, black shoes, and dark grey sweatpants,” the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in the release.

As of 10:40 a.m. Friday, there was a significant police presence is in Saskatoon's north and west neighborhoods as patrol officers searched for Scoville.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Scoville and to call police immediately if he is seen or encountered.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or with any information relevant to the case, is asked to contact police.