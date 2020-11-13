SASKATOON -- All school bus and taxi services for the Saskatoon public and Catholic school divisions are cancelled Friday following the severe snowstorm that hit over the weekend.

In-person classes will be held as scheduled at both school divisions.

Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) both cited poor road conditions caused by the storm that brought around 40 centimetres of snow over the weekend as the reason for the cancellations.

However, GSCS said bus service for Martensville, Warman (including the bus from Warman to Ecole Holy Mary School), Humboldt and Biggar are scheduled to run.

Both school divisions are asking families who rely on bus or taxi service to find alternate transportation or notify the school if students are unable to attend.

Saskatoon Transit buses are expected to run for high school students.