SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon personality has been let go from his gig as the host of the Pre-Show for Cineplex.

"Thank you for all the love and support over the years, especially those who’ve been with me since the voting days. It’s been an honour being a part of your group hangouts, date nights, and family outings," Tanner Zipchen said in a post on social media.

Zipchen, a former radio host and Comic Con and Entertainment Expo host known in Saskatoon as DJ Tanner, won a contest to become the Pre-Show host in 2015.

In the role Zipchen’s spoke with Hollywood A-listers about their blockbuster films for segments greeting movie-goers as they settled into their seats.

The move comes after U.K.-based Cineworld Group PLC's proposed $2.8-billion takeover of Cineplex, which was announced last month.