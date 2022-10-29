Saskatoon’s St. Frances school gets funding for STEAM Lab

St. Frances Cree Bilingual School has been given $250,000 by Affinity Credit Union to go towards a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Lab for their new building.

“We all know how critical the fields of science and technology are in today’s society,” Diane Boyko, Board of Education chair for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, said in a news release.

“Being able to teach these areas in ways that make sense for young Indigenous students will lead to their future success. It’s exciting to be able to show tomorrow’s professionals and leaders that it’s possible to have a healthy balance between tradition and culture, and modern tools and techniques.

Dubbed the kēhtāwisowin STEAM Lab, the plan is to combine western knowledge and scientific techniques with Indigenous ways of knowing and doing, according to the release.

Students will get indoor and outdoor hands-on learning experiences to explore their creativity and cultivate cultural understanding.

“Children are going to walk through the STEAM lab doors and feel safe to embrace their culture and expand their knowledge,” Mark Lane, CEO at Affinity Credit Union, said in the release.

“That’s a long overdue step down the path of truth and reconciliation that we’re honoured to support.”

Construction on the new school will begin this winter. It will be located at the corner of Grosvenor Avenue and 7th Street.