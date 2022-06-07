Saskatoon's planned soccer stadium has team lined up, would host concerts

Prairieland has released renderings of its planned multi-use open-air stadium that will replace the Marquis Downs track.

"As our community becomes more diverse and we welcome new Canadians, the appetite for soccer increases, dramatically," Prairieland said in a news release.

"And in true Prairieland fashion of innovation and creating gathering places, we believe now is the perfect time to expand our soccer community."

Prairieland says the stadium already has a Canadian Premier League team lined up as an anchor tenant, and that the stadium will double as an outdoor concert venue.

The assets used for horseracing will move to Moosomin Downs.

Raceway, which Moosomin First Nation Economic Development Corporation announced plans for last year.

Prairieland says it is seeking government funding. Board Chair Steve Chisholm said in the release that the group is pitching in $2 million in cash and "hundreds of thousands of dollars in staff support."

The owner of the tenant soccer team, Al Simpson of Living Sky Sports and Entertainment Inc., has also pledged $2 million toward the stadium, Chisholm said.