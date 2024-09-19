Saskatoon's iconic Prairie Lily river boat could set sail for the last time in 2025

The owners of Saskatoon’s iconic riverboat the Prairie Lily say they’re setting sail for the last time in 2025, and they’re looking for someone else to take the helm.

“It's with mixed feelings and immense gratitude that we announce our 2025 season will be our last,” co-owners Captain Mike and Joan Steckhan said in an emailed statement.

“We can't put into words how much we appreciate all your support, kindness, and encouragement over the past dozen years. We've truly had a great ride, rather cruise, and it's because of all of you, our crews over the years, and our beloved city, Saskatoon.”

The crew Prairie Lily celebrated the its 10th anniversary. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News)

The couple has run the Prairie Lily for 13 seasons, giving tourists and locals alike a rare view of the city from the water.

Now, they’re hoping someone will come forward to buy the ship and keep the cruise going, “so our city can continue to enjoy all she provides.”

“Anyone want a riverboat?”

Anyone interested in finding out what’s required to run a cruise ship can check out the Steckhans handy run-through on the Prairie Lily’s website.

“Thank you, Saskatoon — we love being part of this warm, caring, and friendly community,” the couple said.

“We hope a new owner will come forward and keep the Lily on the river.”