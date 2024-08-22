Saskatoon's Hospital Home Lottery show home is now open

The latest Hospital Home Lottery show home is now open.

The $1.6 million grand prize is custom-built and located in Edgemont Park Estates in Grasswood.

The 3,700 square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, comes fully furnished and professionally decorated, and features a home gym. Plus, it’s open to the public on weekends for tours.

Tickets are on sale until October 25, with the draw date set for November 6.