Saskatoon's Hospital Home Lottery show home is now open

Saskatoon

    The latest Hospital Home Lottery show home is now open.

    The $1.6 million grand prize is custom-built and located in Edgemont Park Estates in Grasswood.

    The 3,700 square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, comes fully furnished and professionally decorated, and features a home gym. Plus, it’s open to the public on weekends for tours.

    Tickets are on sale until October 25, with the draw date set for November 6.

