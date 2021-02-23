SASKATOON -- A fixture in Saskatoon’s skyline is undergoing some major work.

On Tuesday, a crane stretching 300 feet up in the air began taking down the letters of the Robin Hood sign atop the Ardent Mills plant.

The milling and mixing facility is located on 33rd Street East.

The 'R' in the Robin Hood sign is 245 feet off the ground.

The letters will undergo a refurbishment process where technicians will install LED light strips and a fresh coat of paint, according to an Ardent Mills employee.

City Archivist Jeff O’Brien said the sign went up in 1927, with 381 25-watt light bulbs.

Media at the time reported the Robin Hood letters could be easily seen during an airplane tour over Saskatoon.