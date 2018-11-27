

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon’s first pot shop has opened its doors to the public more than a month after cannabis became legal.

Dozens of people filled the Pot Shack, on Grosvenor Avenue, on Tuesday but the store will only allow one item per customer.

The owners say the limit will keep them from running out of product, as they aren’t yet fully stocked.

The Pot Shack is also keeping limited hours – six hours a day, four days a week.