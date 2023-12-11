Saskatoon's fire chief is retiring in the new year

Saskatoon's fire chief has announced he's retiring in the new year.

“I hope that during my time here the Saskatoon Fire Department has helped build a city that is a better place to live, work, learn and play," Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said in a news release.

Hackl has served 36 years with the department, taking on the role of chief in 2015.

During his tenure, he's overseen the relocation and construction of two fire stations and the the creation of a new regional training facility.

Hackl was also heavily involved in coordinating the response to the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and helped lead the City of Saskatoon's response to COVID-19.

He also played a key role in working to address homelessness in the city through partnerships with police and other agencies.

In September, the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs named honoured Hackl with its 2023 National Fire Chief of the Year Award.

Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper announced his retirement in October.