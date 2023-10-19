Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper to retire

Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper announced his retirement during a news conference on Thursday.

"As we move into 2024 and begin engagement for our next strategic plan, it is the most appropriate time for me to step aside and let new leadership hear directly from the community,” Cooper said.

"It has been my honour to serve with members of the Saskatoon Police Service for the past six years and my pleasure to work with such a committed and community minded Board of Police Commissioners.”

Cooper took over the top job at the Saskatoon Police Service in January 2018, replacing outgoing chief Clive Weighill.

In March, Cooper's contract was extended until the end of 2025.

He says he plans to stay on until Jan.16.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.