The COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru at Prairieland Park has reopened Saturday, after being closed for a week.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the drive-thru was forced to close on April 18, due to a lack of supply.



The Saskatoon covid-19 drive-thru immunization clinic will use its allotted vaccine by the end of the day (10:30pm) or possibly earlier. It will be closed temporarily starting tomorrow- Monday, April 19. For more information please read the news release: https://t.co/t2z2OBicLS pic.twitter.com/PyUFr1ttPc — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) April 19, 2021

The clinic is open for anyone 44-years and older, or those who meet the vaccine eligibility based on occupation.

The drive-thu is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. It’s open until Monday, according to the SHA site.

Once vaccine eligibility has been opened to the over-40 age group, the province said it will prioritize remaining frontline workers, to include police officers, firefighters, correctional officers and teachers.