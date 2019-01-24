

CTV Saskatoon





A 29-year-old Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges after a complaint of the uploading of child pornography to social media.

Richard Penner has been charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography, police said in a news release.

On Wednesday police executed a search warrant at Saskatoon home. Penner was arrested nearby and his cell phone was seized.

He appeared in court Thursday and his next appearance is set for Feb. 5.