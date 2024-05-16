Saskatoon is losing one of its Giant Tiger discount stores

Giant Tiger has announced that the company is closing a number of stores including one location in Saskatoon.

In an emailed statement, Giant Tiger said the store at 105 Avenue F South in Saskatoon will be closed by the end of July.

“The decision to close any of our stores is not taken lightly and is made with careful consideration and thorough analysis. Unfortunately, the location is challenging for our business model,” the statement reads.

The company said at least seven stores will be closed in various provinces including the North Battleford and Swift Current stores as they’re unable to meet the franchise business model.

“Our priority is ensuring that staff and customers are supported, and we are working directly with impacted employees. We encourage customers to visit any other nearby Giant Tiger store in Saskatoon.”

Giant Tiger emphasizes that this analysis is a regular business practice and their commitment in over 260 stores and online remains unchanged.

The two other locations in Saskatoon will remain open.