'A human right': Councillors hear pleas for more public washrooms in Saskatoon
Saskatoon city councillors are mulling options to provide public washroom facilities in two of the city’s core neighbourhoods.
At Wednesday's governance and priorities committee, councillors heard speaker after speaker give passionate pleas for the city to build public accessible washrooms in Pleasant Hill and Riversdale during a rising crisis of homelessness in Saskatoon.
"The opportunity that's presented to you is that other levels of government are abandoning the most vulnerable citizens of this city. You have the opportunity to side with them," Toby Esterby, the director of the Westside Clinic near the corner of 20th Street West and Avenue P North said.
"Do not let this decision get lost in the politics of the day."
Exacerbating the issue is a series of recent changes affecting homeless people.
The winter warm-up centre operated by the Salvation Army at St. Mary’s Parish has closed for the summer, Prairie Harm Reduction recently cut back its operating hours due to lack of funds and the Saskatoon Public Library has reduced the opening hours at four of its branches because of safety concerns following a violent incident.
This effectively left people in Pleasant Hill and Riversdale with no publicly accessible washrooms after 6 p.m.
As services continue to decrease and more people become homeless, Esterby says if the city can make decisions costing hundreds of millions of dollars, surely it can ensure vulnerable people have a dignified place to use a washroom.
"If we can't figure out how to create some human dignity around something so basic as a washroom," Esterby said. "How foolish are we to think that we can accomplish anything grander?"
A report from city administration outlines temporary options to provide washroom facilities until the warmup site reopens in the fall.
Three porta-potties could be rented from June through September for $44,000. A trailer with two toilets and sinks would cost $372,000 before staffing considerations.
Providing two staff members an additional trailer to work from would cost $717,500 if the trailer was rented, or nearly $100,000 less if the city bought a trailer.
Community groups that work with vulnerable people did not support any unstaffed options, stating that unhoused people should have staff nearby to answer concerns of safety, potential overdoses, and property damage.
Shirley Isbister, the president of Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) has experienced people camping out near her office after providing a portable washroom one recent summer.
She had a maintenance worker come by and set up the sprinkler timer this month for the grass surrounding the building. She told the man to have the sprinklers running every day of the week against his advice simply because people in the area use the running water for laundry.
"That's the time when people will come in and shower and then have the opportunity to get their things dried," Isbister said. "So we need washrooms. We know we need water and we need everyone to come together."
The report also offered a “navigation centre” as a more permanent solution.
This navigation centre would have a washroom, laundry, and shower facilities inside with multiple staff members on hand to help users access additional resources and social services. The cost for this facility would likely surpass $600,000, according to the report.
"This is not a luxury, but a human right that requires immediate and substantial investment," said Myron Rogal with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saskatoon, who helped operate the St. Mary's shelter.
Other options include increasing hours at the city’s public washrooms at Kiwanis Park, River Landing, and the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan site with security officers monitoring from 6 p.m. until midnight.
Randy Pshebylo, the executive director of the Riversdale business improvement district, said the board supports increasing public washroom access, but it doesn’t want unattended facilities, and he hopes the city doesn't opt for trailers or portable solutions because of the lack of dignity it offers a person.
"If someone can't see a disparity there in a neighborhood that needs more help than Riversdale or Pleasant Hill, I don't know what it would take," he said.
City council is expected to receive further recommendations from administrators during the next regular business meeting on May 29.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 120 active fires burning across Canada, 30 are 'out of control'
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
A Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her. His lawyers argue it wasn't murder
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed New Brunswick's premier and other conservative leaders on Thursday, calling out the provincial government's position on abortion, LGBTQ youth and climate change.
Kevin Spacey receives star support as he fights to get his career back
Kevin Spacey is pushing back on the 'rush to judgment' against him and is being backed by some big names as he seeks to reclaim his acting career.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for childcare as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
'Worried he might be carrying a handgun': Legislative Speaker cuts ties with Sask. Party, claims he was harassed and intimidated
The Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislature Randy Weekes has severed ties with the Sask. Party after accusing some members of harassment and intimidation tactics, including a situation he claimed saw the Government House Leader bring a hunting rifle to the legislative building.
Apple resolves FaceTime, iMessage outage reported by thousands of users
Apple users are experiencing an iMessage outage, reporting issues with sending and receiving messages, Downdetector shows.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Worried he might be carrying a handgun': Legislative Speaker cuts ties with Sask. Party, claims he was harassed and intimidated
The Speaker of the Saskatchewan Legislature Randy Weekes has severed ties with the Sask. Party after accusing some members of harassment and intimidation tactics, including a situation he claimed saw the Government House Leader bring a hunting rifle to the legislative building.
-
Tornado warning issued in southwest Saskatchewan
A tornado warning has been issued for a small region of southwest Saskatchewan.
-
Young bear spotted wandering around Lumsden, Sask.
Several people in Lumsden, Sask. were in for a unique encounter over the past couple of days as a young bear made its way into town.
Winnipeg
-
Severe thunderstorm rolls through Winnipeg, bringing hail and heavy rain
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Winnipeg, producing heavy rain and hail in some areas of the city.
-
‘Great candidates for adoption’: Second chance for 68 dogs seized from Winnipeg home
A second chance could be coming for dozens of dogs seized from inhumane conditions at a Winnipeg home.
-
Ex-wife of admitted serial killer testifies about violent and sexually abusive relationship
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Fort McMurray evacuees in Edmonton say they've been forced to spend hundreds on hotels, supplies
Some Fort McMurray evacuees say they're struggling to access supplies and accommodations after leaving their homes and travelling to Edmonton.
-
Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
ASIRT clears RCMP officers involved in 2020 highway shooting death of armed driver
Alberta's police watchdog has determined the amount of force used by RCMP officers in the shooting death on Highway 2 near Leduc of an armed man in May 2020 was justified, with its report into the incident saying there are no "reasonable grounds to believe an offence was committed."
Calgary
-
Lower Springbank Road closed west of Calgary for fatal crash
RCMP have closed a portion of Lower Springbank Road west of Calgary for a deadly crash.
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Canadian family warns of the dangers of wildfire smoke after losing son
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died last summer is urging Canadians to be more mindful of the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.
Lethbridge
-
Downtown Lethbridge lawlessness task force seeing positive progress
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
-
Patios and parklets program returns to downtown Lethbridge for 2024
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
Toronto
-
Faqiri family calls out Ontario gov't for lack of action on inquest recommendations
Five months after a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail, his family said Thursday the province has failed to implement any of the dozens of recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.
-
A Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her. His lawyers argue it wasn't murder
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million – police alleged on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Eliminating English-only education on table of OCDSB program review
More reaction is coming from parents as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to make major adjustments to its elementary programs including French immersion and how it is delivered.
-
Ottawa daycares struggling under $10-a-day program
It's been a rocky start to the $10-a-day daycare program in Ontario. There still aren't enough spots and many daycares are short funding and say they may opt-out all together.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Montreal
-
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
No charges for Montreal imam who delivered speech at pro-Palestinian rally
Quebec's Crown prosecution office said it will not lay charges against a Montreal imam following comments he made at a pro-Palestinian rally last fall.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
Community rallies around Vancouver senior whose tiny library was cut down
Eighty-seven-year-old Gisela Filion has lived in Mount Pleasant for more than 30 years. As a gift to her longtime community, the Vancouver senior decided to donate a tiny library.
-
May long weekend in Vancouver: 5 events to check out
From the opening of Playland for its summer season to a free two-day comics festival, there's lots to do in Vancouver this Victoria Day long weekend. Here are some options.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
London
-
Unique circumstances lead OPP to reveal name of 'homicide/suicide' victim
It’s been three months since 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe was found dead inside a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin.
-
Dangerous and derelict, city hall targets three houses for property standards demolition
LIving next to the boarded up house at 219 Adelaide St. N. for two years has taken a toll on Theresa Mullins and her family.
-
Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo MPP calls PC government’s move on sexual assault justice bill 'cruel'
A Waterloo MPP is speaking out after her private member’s bill, aimed at improving transparency around sexual assault cases, was pulled from debate.
-
Waterloo, Ont. escape room broken into – again
Most people want to break out of an escape room. A Waterloo, Ont. business, however, has been broken into – not once – but twice.
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Timmins council told it can’t evict people from encampments on public property
A legal clinic from southern Ontario is reminding Timmins city council that it’s “unlawful” in Ontario to evict people from homeless encampments on public property.
-
Long lineups at Sudbury's landfill because of scale repairs
Repairing the scales at Sudbury’s main landfill site on The Kingsway is causing delays and long lineups for residents and businesses using the site to dispose of waste and trimmings.
Atlantic
-
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
-
Transport truck drives off overpass in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing on highway below
A section of Highway 102 is closed Thursday evening after a transport truck drove off an overpass.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.