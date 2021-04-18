SASKATOON -- St. Frances Cree Bilingual School on McPherson Avenue is moving to online learning after a positive COVID-19 case there is being investigated as a Variant of Concern, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

In a release issued Sunday night, the school division said it will also be moving the Bateman Crescent location to online learning.

It is working to notify parents and caregivers, according to the release.

GSCS said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is recommending all close contacts get tested, adding that risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact.