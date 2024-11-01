Advance polls open for Saskatoon civic election

Soon, Saskatoon residents will know who of the five candidates will take the reins as mayor, and who will join the new mayor at City Hall for the next term.

Friday was the first day of advance polling for Saskatoon’s civic election. Ten locations across the city opened for voters, regardless of where they live, to mark their ballot ahead of the deadline.

Voters will choose a mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees for the next four years.

Advance polling stations will be open from noon to 8 p.m. from Friday to Monday.

Nov. 5 and 6 are advance polling dates for post-secondary students at the University of Saskatchewan. On Nov. 7, students from Saskatchewan Polytechnic can cast their votes early.

Nov. 5, 6 and 7 are special polls at retirement homes and long-term care facilities. Times vary depending on the specific location.

On the official election day Nov. 13, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New this year from the city are two “super poll” locations that are open to voters from any ward, located at Market Mall and City Hall. Those locations will have Automark Voter Assist Terminals available on early voting and election days.

Two city councillors are running un-opposed in wards 9 and 10. Wards 1,4 and 5 feature returning candidates running against competition. All the other wards will see all-new faces running for city council. In total, 45 candidates are going up for 11 available positions with the city.

Elections Saskatoon is moving to a registered voters list for the civic elections. Voters can check the status of, register for, or update their election information online before election day.

For more election information including a full list of candidates for both city hall and school board trustees, visit the city of Saskatoon website.