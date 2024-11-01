Saskatoon Poppy Campaign funds support veterans

As November begins, poppies are appearing on jackets across the nation, a long-standing tradition dating back to the First World War.

Here in Saskatoon, many of these poppies begin their journey in the basement of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Nutana Branch.

Dona Flahr, Vice Chair of the Saskatoon Poppy Campaign, explains the community's involvement.

“If you go into any type of restaurant, local business, even oral surgeons here in Saskatoon have asked for them, and they put them out on our behalf to help us raise our funds," said Flahr.

Funds raised through the campaign go directly toward veteran services, making a real difference in the lives of those who served.

Chad Wagner, the provincial executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion spoke to the importance of these funds, and the difference they make in veteran lives.

“Some of these guys are struggling with their mental health from their service. That’s where we come in; we provide those gaps in programs to ensure they’re able to live fulfilled lives," said Wagner.

A primary way funds are raised is by placing poppies and donation stands in local businesses, allowing people to contribute and take a poppy. However, the campaign warns of potential scams.

“We’ll never text, email, or call individuals directly for donations from the Saskatoon Poppy Campaign,” Flahr said.

Wagner spoke to the importance of giving back to veterans who have put their lives on the line for the safety and security of Canadians

“That’s what this is about—giving thanks to those who provided the safety and freedom that we enjoy today," said Wagner

The Saskatoon Poppy Campaign aims to raise $200,000 by Remembrance Day.