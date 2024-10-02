Saskatoon residents have one week left to enter civic election nominations

Election season has arrived in Saskatoon, with residents gearing up to vote in both provincial and civic elections.

Prospective civic election candidates have just one week left to enter, with nominations closing Oct. 9. The deadline for candidates to withdraw is Oct. 10 by 4 p.m.

As of Oct. 2, the City of Saskatoon's electoral landscape is taking shape, with two candidates vying for the mayoral seat, 31 seeking councillor positions, 12 running for Separate School Trustee, and 13 for Public School Trustee.

Saskatoon's current mayor Charlie Clark announced in January that he won't run for re-election this fall, and many councillors are bowing out this year, including Hilary Gough in Ward 2, Ward 7 Coun. Mairen Loewen, David Kirton in Ward 3, Sarina Gersher in Ward 8.

Elections Saskatoon says it will use a voters list for the civic election for the first time in 36 years. That means a master list of eligible, registered voters, and the city says it will make it easier to verify a voter’s identity, and its use ensures eligible voters only vote once.

October 22 is the deadline to register on the voters list, so do not forget to register if you plan on voting.

Who can vote in the civic election?

Elections Saskatoon says you can vote if you’re a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old on election day, have resided in Saskatchewan for at least six consecutive months before the election day, and have resided in the City of Saskatoon, or on land now in the City of Saskatoon, for at least three consecutive months before the election day.

Ten poll locations will open from Nov.1 until Nov. 4 and post-secondary, special polls from Nov. 4 to 8. Drive-thru voting will be carried out on Nov. 9. On election day all polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those away — or those who prefer to vote from home — you have until Oct. 15 to apply for mail-in ballots.