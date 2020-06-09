Advertisement
Saskatoon reopening playgrounds Friday
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 5:32PM CST
SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon will open playground structures starting Friday, according to a news release.
Crews will be removing the existing closed signage and tape at over 347 playgrounds throughout Saskatoon.
New signage will be installed at each location to provide playground users with the following reminders from the Chief Medical Health Officer:
- Those who are sick should stay home.
- A physical distance of two metres should be maintained between people not from the same household or extended household.
- Individuals should wash their hands frequently with soap and warm water or, when unavailable, with hand sanitizer, before and after using parks and playgrounds.
- Avoid overcrowding. Individual groups must not exceed the restrictions on public gatherings.
- If an area is busy, such as playground equipment or park space, come back when it's not as busy or use another play area.
- Do not share toys or sports equipment between groups.
- Consider limiting children and other members of your household to only visiting playgrounds close to your home. This will help limit the number of people your family may come into contact with.