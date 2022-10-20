Saskatoon Remai Modern admission to be 'by donation'

Admission to Remai Modern will be by donation on all open days following a financial gift from the Frank and Ellen Remai foundation.

The $10 million donation will allow the modern art museum to offer admission by donation for the next 20 years, according to Remai Modern.

The recommended donation will be $10, however visitors are welcome to donate any amount, the museum said in a news release.

The Frank and Ellen Remai foundation wil continue to match elgible donations and memberships.

Admission will continue to be free for anyone under 18.