SASKATOON -- A scientist at the University of Saskatchewan studying wild pigs has created an application to track their movement.

To application uses Google Earth and alerts people to the animals’ locations throughout Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.

“Wild pigs are a huge issue in this province and have expanded dramatically and are completely out of control across Saskatchewan,” said associate professor of agriculture and bioresearch Ryan Brook.

The Canadian Wild Pig Research Project, to which Brook belongs, estimates that half of all of the 296 rural municipalities in Saskatchewan have at least some wild pigs.

The CWPRP describes wild pigs as smart and elusive creatures. They are active during the day but can become nocturnal in response to pressure.

“People have concerns about their safety, they have concerns about their pets and certainly potential impacts to agriculture,” said Brook.

“These pigs are highly invasive and they do a really unbelievable level of damage to agriculture crops.”

Brook has concerns for people going for a hike and raising livestock.

Hunters are also affected, he said. Wild pigs provide a hunting opportunity but can also affect geese and ducks.

The maps on the application show some areas where pigs are permanently established.

However in most of southern Saskatchewan, pigs could be eradicated, he said.

The CWPRP is calling on the public to submit their observations and trail camera photos to their Facebook group.