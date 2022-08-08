Saskatoon police to provide update on missing mom, son found in U.S.

Police in Saskatoon are expected to provide more information concerning a missing woman and her son who were found safe on Friday.

Dawn Walker, 48, and her seven-year-old son were located in Oregon City, Oregon by U.S. authorities.

Walker and her son were reported missing July 24. Her truck and some belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.

Following the discovery, police and volunteers combed the park and the adjacent South Saskatchewan River for any sign of Walker or her son.

In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Walker and her son entered the U.S. illegally.

Walker could potentially face charges in the U.S. and in Canada.

In addition to an extensive ground search, police and volunteers looked for signs of Walker and her son by air and sonar-equipped boat.

–This is a developing story. More details to come.