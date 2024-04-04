Saskatoon police seek tips after vacant home fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says a single-family home was set on fire on Wednesday morning, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 100 Block of Avenue O South around 9:27 a.m., where they found the structure was vacant and boarded up, according to a news release.

“Upon entry into the structure, fire crews identified a small fire on the main floor. The fire was quickly brought under control at 9:44 a.m.,” the fire department said.

According to SFD, the fire originated on the main floor in a wood-burning fireplace however, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The structure has been re-secured and turned over to an agent for the property owner, SFD said.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call police.

On Wednesday, the fire department said it responded to a record number of calls in 2023, the second year in a row they faced record demands for service.

—with files from Keenan Sorokan