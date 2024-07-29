Saskatoon police say suspect smashed truck window to steal a gun after getting into fight

Saskatoon police say a 22-year-old man smashed the window of a vehicle to steal a firearm after getting into a fight early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Circle Drive around 6:30 a.m. for a weapons complaints after learning a man had smashed a vehicle window and taken a firearm, the Saskatoon police said in a news release.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived, but officers spoke to witnesses and found a truck with a smashed window. A police dog then discovered a piece of the stolen firearm in an alley.

Police found the suspect at 43rd Street East and Millar Avenue, where they say he fled on foot. He soon dropped the firearm and was taken into custody.

“Upon further investigation, officers learned the suspect had been in a physical altercation with a person known to him before he stole the gun from the vehicle. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The 22-year-old accused faces charges for assault, mischief, theft and multiple weapons violations.