Saskatoon police say man kicked, bit officers during after kicking arrest

Saskatoon police have charged a 28-year-old man after he allegedly kicked and bit officers attempting to arrest him for public intoxication.

Police responded to disturbance calls around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of 23rd Street East.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man in front of the address carrying drug paraphernalia. He appeared to be agitated and under the influence of an intoxicant,” a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.

With the help of a security guard, police arrested the man who “became combative, kicking and biting officers prior to being placed in the patrol car and transported to detention,” the release said.

The man has now been charged with causing a disturbance, resisting arrest, uttering death threats and two counts of assaulting a police officer.