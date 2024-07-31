SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police say a woman was assaulted with a piece of a firearm downtown

    Saskatoon Police
    Share

    Saskatoon police are on the hunt for a suspect after a woman was injured in an assault on Monday evening.

    Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 600 Block of Spadina Crescent East for a report of a fight involving a weapon, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Police said the suspect fled the scene after assaulting the woman. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    According to police, she was assaulted by a man with a piece of a firearm.

    The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, approximately six feet tall, with long brown or dark gray hair, wearing a white or gray shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News