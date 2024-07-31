Saskatoon police say a woman was assaulted with a piece of a firearm downtown

Saskatoon police are on the hunt for a suspect after a woman was injured in an assault on Monday evening.

Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 600 Block of Spadina Crescent East for a report of a fight involving a weapon, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after assaulting the woman. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, she was assaulted by a man with a piece of a firearm.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, approximately six feet tall, with long brown or dark gray hair, wearing a white or gray shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.