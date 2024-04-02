Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old man was bear sprayed in a parking lot

Saskatoon police are investigating after a 71-year-old man was bear-sprayed and his vehicle vandalized in an east-side parking lot.

On Sunday at about 3:10 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 3500 Block of 8th Street East where they located the man who had been bear sprayed by an unknown person, police said in a news release.

Police say the incident occurred after a verbal altercation.

The suspect is at large and police are asking the public for help finding him.

“The suspect is described as a male in his mid-20s with a height of five feet, five inches and weight of approximately 130 pounds; he was seen wearing all dark clothing at the time of the incident and was with two other persons of unknown descriptions,” police said.

Anyone with information can call Saskatoon police.