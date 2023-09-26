Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police requesting public’s assistance locating missing 15-year-old

    15-year-old Kylan Andrew

    The Saskatoon Police Service is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

    Kylan Andrew was last seen Sunday, September 24th in the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue, around 3:00 p.m. He’s described as standing 5’6” in height, weighing around 150 pounds, and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for his safety, as he may be in a vulnerable state.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

