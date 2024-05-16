Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving decades old homicide

Saskatoon police are renewing their call to the public to help them solve a homicide that occurred 62 years ago.

Alexandra Wiwcharuk, then 23-years-old, was last seen leaving her home in City Park before stopping at a nearby drug store and taking a walk by the river, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Her remains were discovered along the riverbank 13 days later.

“Her skull was fractured and she had been sexually assaulted before being buried. Alexandra’s official cause of death was suffocation,” police said.

Police said despite a relentless investigation spanning decades, Wiwcharuk’s murder remains unsolved.

After six decades, police said the investigation remains open and investigators maintain contact with Alexandra’s family.

Investigators believe there may still be individuals with information that could help solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.