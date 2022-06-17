Saskatoon police plane logged 1,189 hours of flight time in 2021
Saskatoon police plane logged 1,189 hours of flight time in 2021
The Saskatoon police plane spent plenty of time above the city’s skyline in 2021, logging a five-year high for the amount of hours, according to a report presented to the board of police commissioners Thursday.
The yearly report showed the Cessna 182 flew for 1,189 hours last year, which led to 240 arrests and 772 charges. The total number of charges from the air support unit represents a 12 per cent decrease from 2020 and a 28 per cent increase from 2019.
Since the unit was formed in 2005, it has compiled over 10,700 flight hours.
The report presented by Sgt. Wade Bourassa highlighted some of the rescue efforts the plane also assisted in.
On Aug. 30, 2021, the plane was dispatched by Rosthern RCMP to search for a naked three-year-old suffering from Autism who had wandered away from his home on the Beardy’s Okemasis Cree Nation.
Officers in the plane were able to point ground units in the proper direction, finding the boy in bushes more than a kilometre away from his home after a 33 minutes search.
“It’s a life-saving service,” Bourassa said to the board.
Another rescue effort highlighted by Bourassa in a video to the board showed the air support helping officers search for a 13-year-old who left her care home and was reported to be in a suicidal state of mind. She had taken clothes and tied them together to form a rope. The unit found the girl and watched as she climbed a baseball field backstop 30 feet in the air while tying her rope to the top of the backstop. Officers on the ground were able to reach her in time and talk her down from the fence.
Coun. Hilary Gough, a member of the board, said residents have approached her about noise complaints believed to be from the police plane.
“Every loud airplane or helicopter, it must be the police, right?” Bourassa said. “There’s well over 100,000 airplane movements at the Saskatoon airport. We routinely get blamed for, you know, STARS, military, freight aircraft and recreational pilots who operate quite often 1,500 feet lower than what we operate and with no muffler.”
Bourassa said the air support unit accounts for 0.0035 per cent of all air traffic originating from the airport.
According to the Saskatoon police website, the plane must fly at 2,400 feet.
Bourassa said years ago they began tracking complaints after they started to pile up. He found that the plane was flying only 42 per cent of the time when the complaints were reported.
“Of that 42 per cent it was the same three people complaining 92 per cent of the time,” he said.
The plane isn’t the only aircraft operating at night with military aircraft or flight students also flying above Saskatoon after sunset.
“There's general aviation people that come from all over the province to see the big city lights from the airplane,” Bourassa said.
He also spoke about the air support unit being looked at as a leader by police forces all over the continent. The RCMP F Division is looking at launching its own air support unit using Saskatoon police as an example. Bourassa also mentioned his close work with Regina police to secure their own aircraft and equipment to mirror Saskatoon’s program.
“It’s been noticed by our partners agencies in North America, Canada, and even locally at home here in Saskatoon and Regina. That tells me we’re pointed in a very true, right direction,” he said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny
The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.
Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus; police investigating it as suspected hate crime
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Canadian employers willing to hire workers without direct experience, survey says
A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without experience related to the job due to a tight labour market.
OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?
With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins
Canadians will need to find alternatives for plastic straws and grocery bags by the end of the year as the federal government puts the final motions in place to ban some single-use plastics. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and a number of other ministers and Liberal MPs will lay out the plastics ban in a series of events across the country today.
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
Staff alleging poor work conditions at airports as travellers suffer lost luggage and longer wait times
A relaxing vacation in Belgium quickly turned into a 19-day fiasco when Laura Pichette’s luggage failed to make the trip — just one example of the trials currently plaguing travellers and airport staff.
Regina
-
'The war is happening and support is needed': Community groups walk for Ukraine and prepare for influx of refugees
Community organizations are currently preparing for a charter flight set to arrive in Saskatchewan in early July, bringing 250 Ukrainian refugees to the province.
-
'Proud to serve them our food': Father-daughter duo serve customers at Experience Regina Block Party
Around 12 years ago Rob Reinhardt quit his day job to run the Prairie Smokin Spice BBQ food truck and is relishing the opportunity to be in the warehouse district at Regina’s annual block party.
-
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
Winnipeg
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
The Manitoba Marathon has been cancelled and runners are being asked to turn around due to the sweltering heat.
-
City taps fire hydrants, Bear Clan Patrol handing out water amid extreme heat
The city has tapped into some fire hydrants as water stations to keep Winnipeggers hydrated amid sweltering heat.
-
Tornado watches remain in western Manitoba
Multiple tornado watches remain in place Sunday evening for parts of western Manitoba amid severe thunderstorms.
Calgary
-
Future of Calgary underpass could mean an end to vehicle traffic
City officials have released a series of design concepts showing potential plans for the area, and some of the plans don’t include access for vehicle traffic.
-
Kenney travelling to Washington again to advocate for Alberta oil
Alberta's premier and energy minister will make a case for the province's oil to U.S. leaders during another trip to Washington, D.C., this week.
-
Ukrainian newcomers treated to pre-Stampede breakfast
As Calgary welcomes hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country, many got a preview of what the city is best known for: the Stampede.
Edmonton
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
Kenney travelling to Washington again to advocate for Alberta oil
Alberta's premier and energy minister will make a case for the province's oil to U.S. leaders during another trip to Washington, D.C., this week.
-
Bodychecking at early age doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds
Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Toronto
-
Man, 32, dead after being struck by TTC bus in Scarborough
A 32-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a TTC bus in Scarborough early on Monday morning.
-
'Called a rat and a liar': Victims hope Toronto Police harassment report sparks change
A report outlining regular harassment at the Toronto Police Service could make it easier for some members trying to get justice through tribunals and the courts, says a lawyer representing an officer who claims she was repeatedly harassed and demeaned for her gender and her ethnicity.
-
1 dead, 7 others injured in 4 separate shootings in Toronto on Sunday
It was a violent Father's Day in Toronto after four separate shootings on Sunday that left one man dead and seven others injured, including two teenage boys.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa airport employees to begin job action Monday
Security screeners at 42 airports across the country, including Ottawa International Airport, are ditching the uniform and dressing casually in protest of working conditions and pay rates.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Week two begins at Ottawa's light rail transit public inquiry
It's day six of testimony at the public inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa's Light Rail Transit system. The inquiry will hold hearings until July 7.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Centennial Lake Road, between Scully Lake Road and Chimo Road, in Greater Madawaska just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'Just so wonderful': Vancouver family's homemade sailboat stolen, then found
It's been a whirlwind of a weekend for a Vancouver dad after a sailboat he spent a year building with his young daughters was stolen and then found – just in time for Father's Day.
-
Black bear in residential neighbourhood shot, killed by Vancouver police
Vancouver police officers shot and killed a bear that was roaming around a busy, residential neighbourhood Sunday, the department has confirmed.
-
Rising floodwater a danger to the homeless, says Maple Ridge advocate
The Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society is calling on the city to open more emergency beds in light of the rapidly rising Fraser River.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters go topless after Quebec City police harass sunbathing woman
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day, a topless demonstration took place on Sunday in Montreal.
-
Highway 40 partially closed after fiery collision between car, overpass
A vehicle caught fire after colliding with an overpass on Highway 40 near Saint-Lazare.
-
Landslide risk forces dozens from their homes in Saguenay, Que.
The number of households evacuated in La Baie, Saguenay, continues to climb due to the risk of a landslide.
Vancouver Island
-
'Significant decline' in downtown youth violence in recent weeks, VicPD says
After nine weeks of dealing with violence and vandalism committed by "groups of youths" gathering in downtown Victoria on weekends, police in the provincial capital say things appear to have calmed down.
-
Travelling performers dock world's only tall ship theatre in Victoria's Rock Bay
A group of travelling performers is preparing to dazzle crowds with a high-flying spectacle from a makeshift stage aboard a pirate ship.
-
BC SPCA shelters 'overwhelmed,' discount on cat adoption fees offered
Overwhelmed with incoming animals, the BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adult cat adoption fees for the next 10 days in hopes of clearing up space in its shelters.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
Memorial Cup makes grand entrance and receives warm welcome in Saint John
Just a day before the puck drops, the Memorial Cup made an eye-catching entrance at the Saint John Harbour on Sunday.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 144 reopened after fatal crash involving ore truck in Onaping Falls
CTV News has learned Highway 144 reopened about 1 a.m. Monday after a fatal crash in the Onaping Falls area involving a light passenger vehicle and a transport hauling ore on Sunday afternoon.
-
Montreal protesters go topless after Quebec City police harass sunbathing woman
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day, a topless demonstration took place on Sunday in Montreal.
-
Fatal crash near Panache Lake Road
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in the area off of Panache Lake Road, police say.
London
-
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
-
'I was shocked': Video shows woman carrying child climb stopped train during rail crossing
Christopher Bogle crosses the tracks at Richmond Street and Mill Street in London, Ont. during his daily walks. But on Saturday, he took out his phone and starting filming when he witnessed something he couldn’t believe.
-
Vehicle drives into Chop Steakhouse in south London
A vehicle crashed into a London steakhouse during dinnertime Saturday night, according to the London Fire Department.